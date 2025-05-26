ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) by 49.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,553 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Upwork were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Upwork by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,498,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,405,000 after buying an additional 5,289,493 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Upwork by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,303,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,078 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Upwork by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 3,045,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,788,000 after buying an additional 397,997 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Upwork by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,283,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,328,000 after acquiring an additional 310,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Upwork by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,045,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,438,000 after acquiring an additional 843,115 shares during the last quarter. 77.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Upwork Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $15.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.05 and its 200 day moving average is $15.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.52. Upwork Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $18.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Upwork

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $192.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.49 million. Upwork had a return on equity of 50.83% and a net margin of 28.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas Layton sold 250,000 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total value of $4,367,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,867,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,629,924.43. This trade represents a 11.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Nelson sold 60,000 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $1,045,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 356,712 shares in the company, valued at $6,217,490.16. This trade represents a 14.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 566,868 shares of company stock valued at $9,478,580. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Upwork in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Upwork from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Upwork from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Upwork from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Upwork Profile

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company’s work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

