ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 518 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hemington Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 161.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 346.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. 60.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JEF stock opened at $48.27 on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.28 and a 1-year high of $82.68. The company has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.80.

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.28). Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.75.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

