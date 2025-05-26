ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) by 44.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,625 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rogers were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rogers by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 242,914 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $24,682,000 after buying an additional 13,311 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rogers by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 82,455 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Rogers by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,072 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rogers by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 972,623 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $98,828,000 after acquiring an additional 255,423 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers during the fourth quarter worth about $432,000. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Rogers alerts:

Rogers Trading Down 2.3%

NYSE:ROG opened at $65.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.44 and a beta of 0.41. Rogers Co. has a 12 month low of $51.43 and a 12 month high of $134.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.59 and its 200 day moving average is $84.22.

Insider Activity at Rogers

Rogers ( NYSE:ROG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Rogers had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Rogers Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rogers news, VP Griffin Melaney Gappert sold 756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $47,287.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,474.20. This trade represents a 14.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CL King started coverage on Rogers in a research note on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Rogers from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROG

About Rogers

(Free Report)

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, renewable energy, aerospace and defense, mass transit, industrial, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.