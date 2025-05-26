ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 181 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,706 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth about $485,000. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth $257,000. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 11,495 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,631,000 after buying an additional 5,046 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,640 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,664,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,589 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on DKS. Wall Street Zen raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial set a $245.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. TD Cowen cut DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.47.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

Shares of DKS stock opened at $167.36 on Monday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.37 and a fifty-two week high of $254.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.79.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 42.00%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $1.2125 per share. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 34.54%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the sporting goods retailer to purchase up to 18.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

(Free Report)

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.