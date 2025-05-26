ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 214 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter worth $1,597,000. Numerai GP LLC raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 335.3% during the 4th quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 12,895 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,327,000 after buying an additional 9,933 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 75,469 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,614,000 after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter worth about $371,000. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.62.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $189.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.87. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.73 and a 52-week high of $206.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $171.21 and its 200-day moving average is $179.33.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 34.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 3rd. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is 41.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total transaction of $187,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,138,941. This represents a 2.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna E. Epps sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $149,216.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,960.64. This represents a 14.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,585 shares of company stock valued at $2,485,188. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Texas Roadhouse

(Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.