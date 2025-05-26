ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 2,510 Shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Free Report) by 44.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Stewart Information Services by 310.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 807.4% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Stewart Information Services by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Stewart Information Services Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of STC opened at $60.66 on Monday. Stewart Information Services Co. has a twelve month low of $58.61 and a twelve month high of $78.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.41.

Stewart Information Services Dividend Announcement

Stewart Information Services ( NYSE:STC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.09). Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $608.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Stewart Information Services’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on STC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Stewart Information Services from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Stewart Information Services in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services in the United States and internationally. The company involves in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. It also offers home and personal insurance services; services for tax-deferred exchanges; and digital customer engagement platform services.

