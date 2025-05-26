ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 3,681 Shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Immunovant were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IMVT. FMR LLC raised its position in Immunovant by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,097,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,435,000 after purchasing an additional 560,344 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Immunovant by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,679,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,449,000 after acquiring an additional 20,614 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP boosted its holdings in Immunovant by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,536 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Immunovant by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,117,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,217 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC increased its position in shares of Immunovant by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 2,158,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,476,000 after buying an additional 276,200 shares during the period. 47.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IMVT. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down from $38.00) on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Immunovant to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Immunovant in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Immunovant from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Immunovant currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

In other news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 28,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $364,941.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,186,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,412,790.88. This trade represents a 2.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Geffner sold 2,349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total transaction of $34,741.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 225,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,333,222.30. This represents a 1.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,682 shares of company stock worth $753,419 in the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Immunovant stock opened at $14.46 on Monday. Immunovant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.72 and a twelve month high of $34.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.46 and its 200 day moving average is $20.91. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 0.75.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

