ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 5,571 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) by 32.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,769 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,571 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Verint Systems during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verint Systems by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 516,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,176,000 after acquiring an additional 197,893 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 243,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,688,000 after purchasing an additional 26,514 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,653,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Verint Systems by 192.4% in the 4th quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 27,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 18,307 shares during the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on Verint Systems from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Verint Systems from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $34.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verint Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

Verint Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $16.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.45. Verint Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.15 and a 1-year high of $38.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $253.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.82 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Peter Fante sold 9,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $155,743.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,425. The trade was a 31.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Gold sold 2,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $44,096.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,473 shares in the company, valued at $457,561.11. This represents a 8.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

