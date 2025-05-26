ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 9,802 Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report) by 29.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,629 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,802 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Everi were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in Everi in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in Everi by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 9,449 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 4,671 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Everi during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everi in the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Trans Canada Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Everi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Everi currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

In related news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 7,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total value of $100,668.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,615.20. This represents a 8.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Todd A. Valli sold 30,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total transaction of $412,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,428.75. The trade was a 34.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVRI stock opened at $14.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.65. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.37 and a 52-week high of $14.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.11 and a beta of 1.31.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The credit services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). Everi had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $181.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.22 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

