ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Position in OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Free Report) by 44.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,925 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in OPENLANE were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAR. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OPENLANE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,941,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in OPENLANE by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,493,988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,641,000 after acquiring an additional 35,164 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of OPENLANE by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,366,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,120,000 after acquiring an additional 46,041 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of OPENLANE by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 884,553 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,550,000 after acquiring an additional 111,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of OPENLANE by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 866,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,182,000 after acquiring an additional 61,762 shares in the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KAR opened at $22.11 on Monday. OPENLANE, Inc. has a one year low of $15.44 and a one year high of $22.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.83 and a 200 day moving average of $20.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.71, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.32.

OPENLANE ( NYSE:KAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $460.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.70 million. OPENLANE had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that OPENLANE, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of OPENLANE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of OPENLANE in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of OPENLANE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of OPENLANE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th.

In other OPENLANE news, EVP James P. Coyle sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $152,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,511 shares in the company, valued at $793,018.92. The trade was a 16.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

