ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 969.6% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 260.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 3,694 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MIRM shares. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 19th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mirum Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.73.

Insider Activity at Mirum Pharmaceuticals

In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Peetz sold 27,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total value of $1,206,004.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,129,318.61. This represents a 16.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jolanda Howe sold 57,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total transaction of $2,554,826.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,841 shares in the company, valued at $214,698.35. The trade was a 92.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 92,764 shares of company stock valued at $4,109,161. Corporate insiders own 14.36% of the company’s stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ MIRM opened at $44.00 on Monday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.83 and a 52-week high of $54.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.95 and a 200-day moving average of $44.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.78 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.05. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.22% and a negative net margin of 31.69%. The business had revenue of $111.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.54) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

Featured Stories

