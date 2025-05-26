ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,477 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Akero Therapeutics were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AKRO. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 764.3% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Akero Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 32,588.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 8,147 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Akero Therapeutics

In related news, VP Patrick Lamy sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,600. This represents a 10.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jonathan Young sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $2,243,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 201,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,023,454.42. The trade was a 19.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 223,208 shares of company stock worth $9,313,294. Company insiders own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AKRO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $56.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $42.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America raised Akero Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, March 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

Akero Therapeutics Trading Down 5.3%

Shares of AKRO stock opened at $46.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.36 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a current ratio of 17.25, a quick ratio of 17.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.31. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.86 and a twelve month high of $58.40.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $1.91. Equities analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.99 EPS for the current year.

Akero Therapeutics Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

