ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth about $201,856,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,626,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 1,773.1% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 176,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,483,000 after purchasing an additional 166,672 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 170.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 259,435 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $92,065,000 after purchasing an additional 163,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 338,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $118,961,000 after buying an additional 160,395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Trading Up 3.0%

NYSE CW opened at $428.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.69. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a one year low of $258.85 and a one year high of $430.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $345.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $349.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 40.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.04.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $805.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.32 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.11%. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This is a positive change from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Curtiss-Wright

In other Curtiss-Wright news, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 4,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,673,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,238,550. This represents a 34.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP George P. Mcdonald sold 148 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.41, for a total value of $48,160.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,953.59. This trade represents a 7.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,642 shares of company stock worth $3,581,107. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $357.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $450.00 to $424.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $432.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $331.00 to $309.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $404.29.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

