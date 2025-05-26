ProShare Advisors LLC Has $536,000 Stock Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 80.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,743 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 128,129 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,409,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,858,000. Amundi increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 31,647.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 426,691 shares of the airline’s stock worth $7,510,000 after purchasing an additional 425,347 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,982 shares of the airline’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,119 shares of the airline’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAL stock opened at $11.19 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.97. American Airlines Group Inc. has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $19.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.31.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The airline reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.10. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 28.56%. The firm had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AAL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.68.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

