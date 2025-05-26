ProShare Advisors LLC Has $547,000 Position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,025 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,145,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 168.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,909,304 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,213,622 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,559,000 after purchasing an additional 968,525 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 912.0% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 983,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,907,000 after purchasing an additional 886,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,509,449 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,043,000 after purchasing an additional 701,594 shares during the last quarter. 42.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GBDC opened at $14.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.68 and a 52-week high of $16.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.55.

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 39.63% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $211.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.05%.

Several brokerages recently commented on GBDC. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $16.50 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

