ProShare Advisors LLC Has $566,000 Stock Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 44.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 100,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 24,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 5,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Performance

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $55.48 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.33. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.44 and a 1-year high of $138.35. The company has a current ratio of 14.32, a quick ratio of 11.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.73.

Innovative Industrial Properties Dividend Announcement

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $71.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.20 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 52.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.15%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David Stecher sold 7,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.55, for a total value of $536,109.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,960.30. The trade was a 84.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Compass Point reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Monday, March 31st. Industrial Alliance Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Innovative Industrial Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.67.

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

