ProShare Advisors LLC Has $567,000 Holdings in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report) by 45.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,492 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the 4th quarter worth about $62,713,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Acushnet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,641,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Acushnet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,825,000. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC boosted its position in Acushnet by 170.1% during the fourth quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC now owns 120,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,592,000 after purchasing an additional 76,126 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Acushnet by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,078,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,654,000 after purchasing an additional 54,314 shares during the last quarter. 53.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Acushnet

In related news, insider Steven Francis Pelisek sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total value of $1,417,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,802,985.16. This trade represents a 17.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point cut shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, May 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Acushnet from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Acushnet from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Acushnet Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Acushnet stock opened at $68.24 on Monday. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $55.31 and a 1 year high of $76.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.13. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.30. Acushnet had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $703.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Acushnet Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.11%.

Acushnet Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Featured Articles

