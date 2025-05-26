ProShare Advisors LLC Has $586,000 Position in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) by 44.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,934 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in ePlus were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ePlus in the 4th quarter valued at $127,898,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in ePlus during the fourth quarter worth about $43,517,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ePlus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,590,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of ePlus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,082,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ePlus by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 790,332 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,390,000 after buying an additional 121,945 shares in the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

ePlus Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PLUS opened at $66.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ePlus inc. has a 1 year low of $53.83 and a 1 year high of $106.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.19 and a 200-day moving average of $70.72.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. ePlus had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $498.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ePlus inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ePlus Profile

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; managed services or infrastructure and cloud; and enhanced maintenance support, service desk, storage-as-a-service, cloud hosted and managed, and managed security services; and professional, staff augmentation, cloud consulting, consulting, and security services.

