ProShare Advisors LLC Has $587,000 Stock Position in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Free Report) by 44.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,862 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in OFG Bancorp were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in OFG Bancorp by 196.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

OFG Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE:OFG opened at $41.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.62. OFG Bancorp has a twelve month low of $33.15 and a twelve month high of $47.66.

OFG Bancorp Dividend Announcement

OFG Bancorp ( NYSE:OFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.02). OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $178.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that OFG Bancorp will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.78%.

Insider Activity

In other OFG Bancorp news, CFO Maritza Arizmendi sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total value of $207,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,630,196.80. This represents a 7.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of OFG Bancorp from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on OFG Bancorp from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Hovde Group cut their price target on shares of OFG Bancorp from $53.50 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of OFG Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th.

OFG Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts; certificate of deposits, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; credit cards; cash management; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

