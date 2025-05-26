ProShare Advisors LLC Has $592,000 Stock Holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,665 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,325 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PAA. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 194.5% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,892,637 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,700 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,226,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $72,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218,014 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,827,930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $475,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,381 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,297,594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $261,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,936,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $92,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,933 shares during the period. 41.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plains All American Pipeline Price Performance

Shares of PAA stock opened at $16.74 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.45. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a one year low of $15.58 and a one year high of $21.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Plains All American Pipeline Announces Dividend

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.06). Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 1.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.08%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 163.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.45.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

Featured Stories

