ProShare Advisors LLC Has $604,000 Position in Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,013 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Warby Parker were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Warby Parker by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 811,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,635,000 after acquiring an additional 56,674 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $279,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,272,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 205.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Warby Parker by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 152,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after purchasing an additional 62,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Warby Parker Trading Down 1.6%

NYSE WRBY opened at $19.84 on Monday. Warby Parker Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.46 and a 1 year high of $28.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.63. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.48 and a beta of 2.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 11,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $274,807.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 204,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,815,179.04. This trade represents a 5.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 27,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $657,783.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,562.72. The trade was a 53.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WRBY shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm began coverage on Warby Parker in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Warby Parker from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Warby Parker from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.56.

About Warby Parker

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

