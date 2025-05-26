ProShare Advisors LLC Has $611,000 Position in Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNTK)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNTK – Free Report) by 49.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,546 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinetik were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kinetik by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 139,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,937,000 after acquiring an additional 62,323 shares during the last quarter. Numerai GP LLC bought a new position in Kinetik in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $397,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kinetik during the 4th quarter worth approximately $516,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinetik by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 34,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinetik by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 53,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. 21.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinetik alerts:

Kinetik Stock Performance

Shares of KNTK opened at $44.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.20 and a beta of 3.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.40 and a 200-day moving average of $54.18.

Kinetik Announces Dividend

Kinetik ( NYSE:KNTK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $443.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.54 million. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 25th. Kinetik’s dividend payout ratio is 328.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinetik news, major shareholder Isq Global Fund Ii Gp Llc sold 1,044,519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total transaction of $55,004,370.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 657,583 shares in the company, valued at $34,628,320.78. This represents a 61.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KNTK shares. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Kinetik from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Kinetik from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Kinetik in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Kinetik from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Kinetik from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.11.

Get Our Latest Report on Kinetik

Kinetik Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and water. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNTK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinetik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinetik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.