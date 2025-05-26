ProShare Advisors LLC Has $615,000 Holdings in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) by 49.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huron Consulting Group were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HURN. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 601,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,722,000 after purchasing an additional 27,329 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 543,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,503,000 after buying an additional 4,946 shares during the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC increased its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 486,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,465,000 after acquiring an additional 46,968 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 460,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,240,000 after acquiring an additional 64,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 256,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,931,000 after acquiring an additional 6,338 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Performance

HURN stock opened at $148.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $144.00 and a 200-day moving average of $133.93. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.35 and a 12-month high of $155.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Huron Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:HURN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $404.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.27 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 5.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John Mccartney sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.63, for a total transaction of $66,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,621 shares in the company, valued at $6,898,114.23. This trade represents a 0.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 27,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.91, for a total value of $4,037,621.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,835,927.38. The trade was a 25.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,239 shares of company stock worth $11,168,801. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HURN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wedbush increased their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.75.

About Huron Consulting Group

(Free Report)

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

Featured Stories

