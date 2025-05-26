ProShare Advisors LLC Has $629,000 Holdings in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) by 44.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,732 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,793,685 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $260,986,000 after acquiring an additional 45,421 shares in the last quarter. Marshfield Associates increased its stake in Strategic Education by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 1,836,491 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $171,565,000 after purchasing an additional 6,869 shares in the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. raised its holdings in Strategic Education by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 618,286 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $57,760,000 after buying an additional 70,743 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Strategic Education by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 397,265 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $37,113,000 after buying an additional 15,638 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Strategic Education by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 390,539 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,484,000 after buying an additional 29,772 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Strategic Education

In other news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 1,494 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total value of $119,923.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,984.23. This trade represents a 11.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 31,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.83, for a total transaction of $3,116,374.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,281 shares in the company, valued at $13,723,690.23. This represents a 18.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,826 shares of company stock valued at $3,945,093. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of STRA stock opened at $87.48 on Monday. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.28 and a 12 month high of $121.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.52.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Strategic Education had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $303.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Strategic Education Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial set a $105.00 target price on Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Strategic Education from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

