ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) by 44.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,831 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NeoGenomics by 788.7% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,289 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in NeoGenomics by 203.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in NeoGenomics by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in NeoGenomics by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NEO shares. Guggenheim began coverage on NeoGenomics in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler set a $12.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Leerink Partners downgraded NeoGenomics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.83.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Scott Sherman bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.51 per share, for a total transaction of $150,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,289.94. This trade represents a 14.44% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Brian Perez purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.63 per share, for a total transaction of $76,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,300. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 65,600 shares of company stock worth $512,438. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NEO stock opened at $7.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $953.63 million, a P/E ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 1.60. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.08 and a 12 month high of $19.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06). NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 11.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $168.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

