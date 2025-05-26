ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stake in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) by 44.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,097 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RAMP. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in LiveRamp by 344.4% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of LiveRamp by 477.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in LiveRamp by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RAMP opened at $30.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,086.80 and a beta of 1.02. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.45 and a fifty-two week high of $36.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.84 and a 200-day moving average of $29.50.

LiveRamp ( NYSE:RAMP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $188.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.41 million. LiveRamp had a return on equity of 0.97% and a net margin of 0.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

RAMP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.67.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

