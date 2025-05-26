ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) by 44.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,571 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pathward Financial were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Pathward Financial by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 383,036 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $28,184,000 after acquiring an additional 15,740 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Pathward Financial by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,302 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 248,219 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,264,000 after purchasing an additional 43,249 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,107 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 114,977 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Jennifer W. Warren sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $129,975.99. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,331.43. This trade represents a 24.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas J. Hajek sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total transaction of $146,631.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,953.06. The trade was a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,882 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,123 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Pathward Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CASH stock opened at $77.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.18. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.97 and a 52 week high of $86.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.64.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $262.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.30 million. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 22.02%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Pathward Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Pathward Financial’s payout ratio is currently 2.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Pathward Financial from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

About Pathward Financial

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

