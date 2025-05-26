ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) by 41.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,552 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Scorpio Tankers were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 610 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 929 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,278 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,004 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of STNG stock opened at $40.02 on Monday. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.63 and a 1 year high of $84.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.42. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Scorpio Tankers Dividend Announcement

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The shipping company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.32. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 53.76%. The company had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.97 earnings per share. Scorpio Tankers’s quarterly revenue was down 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is 15.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Fearnley Fonds raised Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Scorpio Tankers currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years.

