ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Free Report) by 30.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apogee Therapeutics were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,605,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,021,000 after buying an additional 71,703 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Apogee Therapeutics by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,355,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,390,000 after purchasing an additional 160,822 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP raised its position in Apogee Therapeutics by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 1,283,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,155,000 after purchasing an additional 581,949 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Apogee Therapeutics by 141.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,135,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,455,000 after purchasing an additional 665,543 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Apogee Therapeutics by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,052,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,683,000 after purchasing an additional 294,514 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Apogee Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Michael Thomas Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $301,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,292,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,983,558.05. This represents a 0.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Carl Dambkowski sold 1,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total value of $48,463.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 251,033 shares in the company, valued at $7,651,485.84. This trade represents a 0.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,175 shares of company stock worth $587,191. Company insiders own 42.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.60.

Apogee Therapeutics Price Performance

Apogee Therapeutics stock opened at $39.48 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.42. Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.20 and a 1-year high of $63.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.31 and a beta of 1.70.

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.24. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Apogee Therapeutics

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

