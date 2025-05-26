ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) by 44.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in CONMED were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CONMED in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CONMED during the fourth quarter valued at about $313,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its position in CONMED by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in CONMED by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 9,442 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at CONMED

In other CONMED news, Director Charles Farkas sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $227,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $930,741.24. The trade was a 19.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CONMED from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen cut CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on CONMED from $91.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of CONMED from $70.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.20.

CONMED Stock Performance

NYSE CNMD opened at $55.38 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.06. CONMED Co. has a 1 year low of $46.00 and a 1 year high of $78.58.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $321.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.38 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CONMED Co. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CONMED Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.05%.

CONMED Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

