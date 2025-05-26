ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 18,211 Shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) by 49.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,211 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hillman Solutions were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Hillman Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Hillman Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 765.8% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 1,911.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 1,337.4% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hillman Solutions news, CFO Robert O. Kraft bought 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.09 per share, for a total transaction of $992,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 632,752 shares in the company, valued at $4,486,211.68. This trade represents a 28.41% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HLMN shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Hillman Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Raymond James set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Hillman Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HLMN opened at $7.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 90.64 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.93 and its 200 day moving average is $9.43. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $12.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The company had revenue of $359.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.14 million. Hillman Solutions had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hillman Solutions Profile

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

