ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 19,798 Shares of Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Free Report) by 170.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,798 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Despegar.com were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 428.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,381,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931,033 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Despegar.com by 106.6% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,793,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,523,000 after purchasing an additional 925,500 shares during the period. MayTech Global Investments LLC lifted its stake in Despegar.com by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 1,152,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,182,000 after purchasing an additional 50,646 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Despegar.com by 2,086.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,137,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,906,000 after buying an additional 1,085,931 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Despegar.com by 2,020.9% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,070,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,611,000 after buying an additional 1,020,238 shares during the period. 67.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Despegar.com alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley downgraded Despegar.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Despegar.com Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DESP opened at $19.50 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.22 and its 200 day moving average is $18.69. Despegar.com, Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $19.55. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -650.00, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.61.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $210.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.40 million. Despegar.com had a net margin of 4.45% and a negative return on equity of 58.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Despegar.com, Corp. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Despegar.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Despegar.com, Corp., an online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products to leisure and corporate travelers through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Travel Business and Financial Services Business.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DESP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Despegar.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Despegar.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.