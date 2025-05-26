ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 2,003 Shares of Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janux Therapeutics were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Janux Therapeutics by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,365,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,000 shares during the period. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 3,515,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,246,000 after buying an additional 1,115,412 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,562,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,617,000 after buying an additional 1,038,996 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,061,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,926,000 after acquiring an additional 986,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 596.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,109,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,429,000 after acquiring an additional 950,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Janux Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ JANX opened at $25.22 on Monday. Janux Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $22.48 and a one year high of $71.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.56 and a beta of 3.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.03 and its 200-day moving average is $39.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Janux Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:JANX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.05. Janux Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 463.91%. Equities analysts anticipate that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on JANX shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Janux Therapeutics from $62.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Janux Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.25.

Insider Transactions at Janux Therapeutics

In other news, insider Andrew Hollman Meyer sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $107,188.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,640,768.85. The trade was a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 110,206 shares of Janux Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.02 per share, with a total value of $3,418,590.12. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,141,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,582,722.74. The trade was a 1.10% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 10,001 shares of company stock valued at $313,964 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Janux Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

Featured Stories

