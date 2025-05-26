ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 419 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 652.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 9,700.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 770.2% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.75.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $116.62 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.76. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.33 and a 52-week high of $121.10. The stock has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.59.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 35.41%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other news, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.59, for a total transaction of $1,270,960.67. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,619,924.09. This represents a 32.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 280,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total transaction of $32,052,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,242,592.23. This represents a 39.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 328,505 shares of company stock worth $37,452,686. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

(Free Report)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

Featured Stories

