ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 4,648 Shares of Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report) by 49.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,648 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atlanta Braves were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. increased its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. now owns 2,414,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,373,000 after purchasing an additional 618,887 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 256.0% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,690,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,948 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,457,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,771,000 after purchasing an additional 21,659 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,420,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,348,000 after buying an additional 6,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 817,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,288,000 after buying an additional 40,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Atlanta Braves

In other news, major shareholder John C. Malone bought 38,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,548,846.56. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 254,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,248,359.84. This trade represents a 17.80% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Deretta C. Rhodes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $206,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,214.40. This trade represents a 61.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 122,632 shares of company stock worth $5,072,723 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Atlanta Braves from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Atlanta Braves Price Performance

Atlanta Braves stock opened at $40.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.47 and a 200-day moving average of $39.27. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $35.46 and a one year high of $44.43. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.32 and a beta of 0.56.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $47.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Atlanta Braves

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

