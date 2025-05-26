ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) by 46.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,921 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,662 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Calix were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Calix by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 432,623 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,086,000 after acquiring an additional 29,754 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Calix during the 4th quarter worth $575,000. Needham Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Calix by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 275,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,589,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Calix by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,031,212 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,828,000 after buying an additional 889,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Calix by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 551,545 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,232,000 after buying an additional 29,325 shares during the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CALX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Calix from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Calix in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Calix from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital set a $50.00 target price on shares of Calix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

Shares of NYSE CALX opened at $46.78 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -103.95 and a beta of 1.38. Calix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.61 and a 52-week high of $47.34.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $220.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.98 million. Calix had a negative return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 3.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Calix, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Calix declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, April 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the communications equipment provider to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Carl Russo sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.59, for a total transaction of $989,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,139,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,690,452.92. This trade represents a 1.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 16.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

