ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 37.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,356 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 7,513 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 854,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,359,000 after acquiring an additional 15,889 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 93.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 103,324 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,226,000 after purchasing an additional 50,017 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,990,179 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $176,122,000 after purchasing an additional 15,201 shares in the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director James B. Nish sold 1,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total transaction of $68,222.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,122.96. This represents a 8.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ROCK opened at $59.08 on Monday. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $48.96 and a one year high of $81.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.83. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.30.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $290.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.77 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

