ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,812 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ITT by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 517,307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $73,913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ITT by 880.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in shares of ITT by 422.7% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,214,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ITT by 218.0% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 14,051 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after buying an additional 9,633 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ITT alerts:

ITT Stock Performance

NYSE ITT opened at $147.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. ITT Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.64 and a twelve month high of $161.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.86.

ITT Announces Dividend

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $913.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.22 million. ITT had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.351 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. ITT’s payout ratio is 22.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on ITT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on ITT from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Bank of America upped their target price on ITT from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on ITT from $181.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on ITT from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on ITT from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ITT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ITT

ITT Company Profile

(Free Report)

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.