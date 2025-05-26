ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stake in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Free Report) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in GameStop were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GME. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of GameStop by 223.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GameStop during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GameStop in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GameStop by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of GameStop by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 29.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GameStop Stock Performance

Shares of GME stock opened at $33.19 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.39 and a beta of -0.76. GameStop Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.73 and a fifty-two week high of $48.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at GameStop

GameStop ( NYSE:GME Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.21. GameStop had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GameStop news, CEO Ryan Cohen purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.55 per share, for a total transaction of $10,775,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,347,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,845,995.10. This trade represents a 1.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alain Attal acquired 10,000 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.75 per share, with a total value of $257,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 572,464 shares in the company, valued at $14,740,948. The trade was a 1.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 515,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,140,200 in the last three months. 12.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GME. Wall Street Zen upgraded GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Wedbush set a $11.50 target price on shares of GameStop in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

