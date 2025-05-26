ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 5,014 Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its stake in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) by 29.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,014 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in WNS were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of WNS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $355,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of WNS by 15,848.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 85,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 85,108 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WNS during the fourth quarter worth $2,813,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of WNS by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of WNS by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WNS Price Performance

Shares of WNS stock opened at $57.85 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.31 and a 200 day moving average of $56.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.94. WNS has a 52 week low of $42.62 and a 52 week high of $72.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $336.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.62 million. WNS had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 10.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WNS will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

WNS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of WNS in a report on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on WNS from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.25.

WNS Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

