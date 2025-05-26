ProShare Advisors LLC Takes $557,000 Position in South Bow Co. (NYSE:SOBO)

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in South Bow Co. (NYSE:SOBO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 23,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in South Bow during the fourth quarter valued at $517,000. Canal Insurance CO purchased a new position in South Bow in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in South Bow in the 4th quarter worth about $47,533,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in South Bow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in South Bow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,967,000.

South Bow Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of SOBO stock opened at $26.67 on Monday. South Bow Co. has a twelve month low of $21.16 and a twelve month high of $27.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41.

South Bow Announces Dividend

South Bow ( NYSE:SOBO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $498.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.00 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that South Bow Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.50%. South Bow’s payout ratio is 108.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SOBO. Scotiabank raised their target price on South Bow from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on South Bow from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. CIBC cut shares of South Bow from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of South Bow in a report on Friday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of South Bow from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

South Bow Company Profile

South Bow Corp is a strategic liquids pipeline company. It is a new liquids-focused midstream infrastructure company. South Bow Corp is based in Canada.

