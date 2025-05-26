Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Shares Sold by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Free Report) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,468 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC owned about 0.10% of Proto Labs worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRLB. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Proto Labs by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Proto Labs by 544.3% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 95,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 80,558 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Proto Labs by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Proto Labs by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,647,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,972,000. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Proto Labs Price Performance

Shares of PRLB stock opened at $36.89 on Monday. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.76 and a 12-month high of $46.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $876.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.75 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.89.

Proto Labs ( NYSE:PRLB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $126.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.71 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 3.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Proto Labs declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, February 7th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRLB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Proto Labs from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Proto Labs presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital manufacturer of custom parts in the United States and Europe. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional printing; and sheet metal fabrication products. It serves developers and engineers, who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end-markets.

