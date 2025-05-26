Pure Storage (PSTG) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q1 2026 earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share and revenue of $770.03 million for the quarter.

Shares of Pure Storage stock opened at $55.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of 146.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.88. Pure Storage has a 1 year low of $34.51 and a 1 year high of $73.67.

In related news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.51, for a total transaction of $44,916.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 89,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,602,470.01. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total transaction of $5,201,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 801,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,709,887.59. This represents a 11.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,849 shares of company stock worth $5,531,346 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 4.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 129.1% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 8,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $541,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 109.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,137,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,377,000 after purchasing an additional 595,307 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PSTG shares. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $76.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.70.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

