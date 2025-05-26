Q1 EPS Estimates for Deckers Outdoor Cut by Analyst

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group reduced their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Deckers Outdoor in a report issued on Friday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.82. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Deckers Outdoor’s current full-year earnings is $5.89 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.13 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $6.45 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.92 EPS.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 19.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $215.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $128.00 price target (down previously from $129.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.68.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $100.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.96. Deckers Outdoor has a 12 month low of $93.72 and a 12 month high of $223.98.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 22nd that permits the company to buyback $2.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to purchase up to 11.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total transaction of $40,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,396,978.24. The trade was a 2.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Powers sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total value of $3,471,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 241,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,568,318.68. This trade represents a 9.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vega Investment Solutions bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 168 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

