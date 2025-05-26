Q2 EPS Estimate for T. Rowe Price Group Reduced by Analyst

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report released on Friday, May 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the asset manager will earn $1.98 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.05. The consensus estimate for T. Rowe Price Group’s current full-year earnings is $9.29 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s Q3 2025 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.97 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.26 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.13 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $8.43 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $8.78 EPS.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 29.61%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wall Street Zen lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $104.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Monday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.09.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $93.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.01. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12 month low of $77.85 and a 12 month high of $125.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.60%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total value of $93,876.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,994.78. This trade represents a 6.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total value of $362,119.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,935,157.24. This trade represents a 8.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 822,869 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $89,635,000 after buying an additional 98,448 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 188,439 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $21,311,000 after acquiring an additional 6,917 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 487.3% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

