Q2 EPS Forecast for Prudential Financial Lowered by Analyst

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Prudential Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 21st. Zacks Research analyst T. De now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.57. The consensus estimate for Prudential Financial’s current full-year earnings is $14.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Prudential Financial’s Q3 2026 earnings at $3.73 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.67 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $3.61 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $15.77 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Prudential Financial from $128.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Prudential Financial from $130.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.08.

NYSE PRU opened at $102.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.07. Prudential Financial has a fifty-two week low of $90.38 and a fifty-two week high of $130.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.11. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 20th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.58%.

In related news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total transaction of $635,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,869,090.56. This represents a 18.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential purchased 87,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.72 per share, for a total transaction of $2,499,989.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,499,989.84. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth $115,878,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Prudential Financial by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,686,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,513,000 after buying an additional 897,916 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial by 11,280.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 867,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,923,000 after buying an additional 860,239 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth $90,010,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Prudential Financial by 19.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,206,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $469,777,000 after buying an additional 678,028 shares during the period. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

