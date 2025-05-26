Q3 Earnings Estimate for DTE Energy Issued By Zacks Research

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of DTE Energy in a report issued on Thursday, May 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.90 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.73. The consensus estimate for DTE Energy’s current full-year earnings is $7.18 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for DTE Energy’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.73 EPS.
DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.12. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share.
DTE Energy Price Performance
DTE opened at $136.41 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $134.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.85. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $108.40 and a 12-month high of $140.39. The firm has a market cap of $28.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.
DTE Energy Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.92%.
Institutional Trading of DTE Energy
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 755,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,961,000 after acquiring an additional 80,543 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 48,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,904,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in DTE Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 46,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About DTE Energy
DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.
