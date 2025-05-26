Q3 EPS Estimates for TD Boosted by National Bank Financial

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.51 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.43. The consensus estimate for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s current full-year earnings is $5.48 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.77 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TD. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Shares of TD stock opened at $67.70 on Monday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $51.25 and a twelve month high of $68.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.15. The company has a market cap of $117.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.81.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.14. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.7568 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $416,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,118,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,946,072,000 after buying an additional 1,415,934 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,213,418 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $384,042,000 after buying an additional 236,037 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 510,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,153,000 after purchasing an additional 68,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 63,581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,383,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

