Q3 EPS Forecast for Baxter International Cut by Analyst

Posted by on May 26th, 2025

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAXFree Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Baxter International in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 22nd. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.66. The consensus estimate for Baxter International’s current full-year earnings is $2.48 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Baxter International’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.77 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

BAX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Baxter International from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Baxter International from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Baxter International from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Baxter International from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Argus upgraded Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.25.

Baxter International Stock Performance

Shares of BAX opened at $30.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of -23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.60. Baxter International has a 52-week low of $26.25 and a 52-week high of $40.49.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAXGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. Baxter International had a positive return on equity of 16.67% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baxter International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 50,377,294 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,469,002,000 after acquiring an additional 5,779,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,359,040 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $447,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803,920 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT purchased a new position in Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth about $72,450,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in Baxter International by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,548,215 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,306,000 after buying an additional 662,042 shares during the period. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP raised its holdings in Baxter International by 148.8% during the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 870,601 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,387,000 after buying an additional 520,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -61.82%.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

