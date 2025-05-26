Q32 Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:QTTB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Q32 Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:QTTB – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.71.

QTTB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Q32 Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Q32 Bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Q32 Bio from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th.

Get Q32 Bio alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on QTTB

Q32 Bio Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QTTB opened at $1.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.76 and a 200 day moving average of $6.88. Q32 Bio has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $53.79.

Q32 Bio (NASDAQ:QTTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.33. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Q32 Bio will post -12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Q32 Bio

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Q32 Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Q32 Bio by 140.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 44,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 25,953 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Q32 Bio during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Q32 Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Q32 Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 31.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Q32 Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Q32 Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biologic therapeutics to restore healthy immune balance in patients with autoimmune and inflammatory diseases driven by pathological immune dysfunction in the United States. Its lead product candidate is ADX-097, a humanized anti-C3d monoclonal antibody fusion protein to restore complement regulation, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of renal and other complement-mediated diseases of high unmet need, including lupus nephritis, immunoglobulin A nephropathy, complement component 3 glomerulopathy, and anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic antibody-associated vasculitis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Q32 Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q32 Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.